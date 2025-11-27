Robbie and Ayda Williams' daughter Teddy, 12, makes first red carpet appearance

Former Take That member Robbie Williams and his actress wife, Ayda Williams, are typically incredibly private about their family life, which includes keeping their four children, Theodora, Charlie, Coco and Beau, out of the spotlight as much as possible.

However, on Thursday, 27 November, the couple made a rare joint public appearance on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Sky's new Christmas film, Tinsel Town – and they brought one of their children with them.

© WireImage Teddy Williams at the Tinsel Town red carpet on November 27, 2025 in London

Theodora, 12, whom they affectionately call 'Teddy' as a nickname, joined Robbie and Ayda for the special occasion, marking the first time that they have brought her along for a public event since her role as a flower girl in Princess Eugenie's wedding.

The couple's eldest child, who has a role in the film, looked so cool in a forest green dress, over which she layered a fluffy black overcoat, and a pair of cream double-strapped Mary Janes with a black toe cap.

Robbie and Ayda stunned at the event

Meanwhile, her parents were equally glamorously dressed for the occasion: Robbie went for a sleek monochrome look, opting for a black turtleneck underneath a single-breasted blazer and smart tapered trousers. He accessorised with a statement silver floral brooch that added a sparkly touch to his ensemble.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Robbie Williams, Teddy Williams and Ayda Field Williams at the Tinsel Town premiere on November 27, 2025 in London

Ayda went for a matching but opposite outfit, looking incredibly chic in an all-white suit, complete with a double-breasted jacket and straight-leg trousers, both of which featured a festive-looking floral detail.

To round it all off, the 46-year-old carried a black leather clutch and wore a pair of black leather heels, allowing the bright colour and patterning of the suit to truly pop.

Robbie and Ayda's four children

The pair, who have been married since 2010, share four children together: Teddy, 12, Charlie, 10, Colette, seven, and Beau, five.

As much as possible, Robbie and Ayda keep their children out of the eye, to maintain their family's privacy and protect them from the spotlight, though Robbie has frequently spoken about the impact that becoming a father has had on him.

Until this year, the 'Rock DJ' singer obscured his children's faces when sharing photographs of them, especially on social media, but made a major pivot during his 2025 tour, when he displayed family photographs on the big screens of his stadium performances.