How Robbie Williams is keeping daughter Teddy entertained following baby Coco's arrival What a lovely dad!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field surprised their fans earlier in the month by revealing that they had welcomed a third child, baby daughter Coco, via a surrogate. And careful not to leave their older children out, the doting parents have been making sure that they are spending plenty of quality time with Teddy, five, and Charlton, three, too. Over the weekend, it was revealed how Robbie has been entertaining his eldest daughter – and it's pretty sweet! Ayda posted a photo of the Let Me Entertain You star modelling rainbow nails while sitting in the garden. "Teddy gave @robbiewilliams a Mani/Pedi today. What do you think? #daddysecretlylovesit #instafun#familytime," the X Factor judge captioned the picture.

Robbie Williams let Teddy paint his nails

Last week, Robbie spoke out for the first time about his baby daughter Coco, and it sounds like she is settling in very nicely into the family. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

MORE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews release first photos - and reveal name - of baby son

Teddy is the couple's eldest child

On 7 September, Ayda announced that the family had welcomed their third baby on social media in a poignant post. The Loose Women panellist uploaded a black-and-white photo showing their family's hands, and wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

READ: Robbie Williams reveals he is taking an X Factor hiatus

She continued: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.