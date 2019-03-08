Inside Robbie and Ayda's family life with children Theodora, Charlton and Colette The family of five have an action-packed life together

It looks like a lot of fun in the Williams-Field household! The famous couple, who made their debut as X Factor judges together in 2018 and are now appearing on our TV screens on Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief, seem to have it all. Ex Take That star Robbie is just starting a residency in Las Vegas, Ayda is a regular on Loose Women and they share three adorable children, daughter Teddy, six, Charlie, four and baby Coco. The pair regularly post photos and clips of their home life on social media, but are very careful not to show their children's faces to protect their privacy.

Robbie and Ayda's oldest child is Theodora – Teddy for short - who shot into the limelight in May 2018 as a flower girl at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The little brunette looks just like her famous parents and seems to have inherited their confident performing streaks, often appearing on mum and dad's Instagram pages.

Teddy at the wedding of Harry and Meghan

In February, Ayda posted a video of Teddy copying her dad's boxing moves at home, writing: "Fitness is a family affair at the Williams household." A few days earlier we saw a clip of their daughter playing the piano in the recording studio. We've also seen Teddy singing, rapping, swimming and walking the dogs, so she has a busy life going on!

We're seeing more of Robbie and Ayda's middle child, Charlton (nicknamed Charlie), who seems to be just as active as his big sister. Actress Ayda recently shared a picture of her son doing karate dressed in a smart black uniform and white belt. She said: "My little karate kid." The glam mum also revealed that Charlie has a creative side, posting a picture of him and Robbie on their way to the art store together. Sweet!

The Williams-Field's third child, Colette, who they affectionately call Coco, arrived via surrogate in September 2018. Ayda shared the exciting news on her Instagram, writing: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

Photo credit: Instagram / Ayda Field

She continued: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010 with HELLO! exclusively covering the couple's wedding day, which was a fun-filled celebration at Robbie's Los Angeles home. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," the overjoyed star told us. "The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take…I’m the happiest man alive."

The pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in August 2018 with a trip to a luxury spa in Milton Keynes. Robbie has spoken about their "loved-up" relationship, saying: "We are each other's rock. She has her own neurosis that she has. My mental-ness and her mental-ness dovetails. She is a lot safer than me in everything she does. I look after her and she looks after me and that's the way that love works and that it should be in a relationship."

