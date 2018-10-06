Pippa Middleton makes last-minute preparations for baby birth Any day now!

Pippa Middleton is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband James Matthews any day now – and is making her final preparations for the baby's birth. It is thought she is likely to choose to give birth at the Lindo Wing, just like big sister the Duchess of Cambridge, who welcomed all three of her children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, five months, at the private wing of the hospital in Paddington, London. Pippa and Kate are incredibly close and there is no doubt that Prince William's wife will have been sharing all her tips and advice on this important next chapter of Pippa's life. The 35-year-old's due date is believed to be in October, so the countdown is on. And aside from the royally-approved Lindo Wing at St. Mary's, she may also be considering London's exclusive Portland Hospital, where the Duchess of York and Lady Sarah Chatto had their babies.

Pippa may choose the Lindo Wing, like sister Kate

Due to the tight knit nature of the Middleton family, the Duchess - who will be a very excited new aunt, as well as parents Carole and Michael and brother James, will be amongst the first visitors to meet their newest family member at whichever hospital Pippa chooses.

Of course, Spencer Matthews, James Matthews' younger brother, has also recently become a first-time dad – so no doubt he and Vogue Williams will also be on-hand to meet the little one and share some of their newborn tips! James and Pippa recently moved into their new home ahead of the baby's arrival, so we're sure they have a beautiful nursery ready for the tot.

James and Pippa are thought to be due to welcome their baby in October

Pippa confirmed she was expecting her first baby in June, in her Waitrose magazine column. She said: "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal". She and husband James married at at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire in May 2017, in a stunning ceremony with little Prince George and Princess Charlotte as bridesmaid and pageboy.

