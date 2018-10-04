Jamie Oliver's wife Jools gives sneak peek of baby-related news The Little Bird designer revealed all on Instagram Stories

Jools Oliver is a busy mum-of-five, and when she's not looking after her children she's designing the cutest miniature outfits for her childrenswear collection, Little Bird. And on Thursday, Jamie Oliver's wife gave a sneak peek of some of the latest pieces on Instagram Stories, including a floral T-shirt with a Peter Pan collar, and some striped T-shirts with the brand's iconic rainbow emblazoned on the front of the designs. "Thanks @littlebirdbyjools team – who wants a sneak peak of the SS19 collection?" Jools shared, later revealing that the outfits will hit the shelves of Mothercare in January 2019, so not long to wait!

Jools Oliver gave fans a preview of her new SS19 collection for Little Bird

The doting mum has been designing clothes for Mothercare's label Little Bird since 2012. The collections are inspired by her own childhood growing up in the seventies, and rainbows and stripes frequently feature. On Mothercare's website, Jools described the pieces in her label as "an eclectic mix of fun prints, vintage novelty, quirky nostalgic motifs and bright injections of colour." She also noted: "Key elements include bold stripes, vintage denim, classic florals, rainbows and toadstools." Jamie and Jools' children often dress in colourful outfits, and their youngest three have all been pictured wearing pieces from Little Bird.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares incredible photo from River's birth

Peter Pan collars feature in the cute collection

In August, meanwhile, the celebrity couple joined forces to design their very own limited edition trainers for adults with footwear brand SEVEN FEET APART. The unlikely collaboration came about when Jamie was trying to find the perfect gift for Jools to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Having worked with his friends at the UK label to create a retro high top handcrafted from Italian leather, Jamie and Jools decided they loved the finished result so much they should make more.

Loading the player...

The Olivers are a very close family

READ: Jamie Oliver reveals he 'spies' on teenage daughters with app

"Jools and I were about to celebrate our 18th wedding anniversary and I had no idea what to give her. We share an obsessions for old school, vintage high tops and I thought how cool it would be to design a bespoke pair for her," Jamie explained. "I reached out to SEVEN FEET APART - a local company who make trainers I already wear and love. After many discussions, sketches, mood boards and mentoring, the JO-18 was ready. I absolutely loved the whole process and decided to share the love a little wider and make a few more. It was so much fun and I hope people love them as much as I do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.