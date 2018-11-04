Peter Andre posts rare video of son Theo showing off his new skill All of Peter's children are so creative!

Peter Andre's son Theo is growing up fast! The Mysterious Girl singer's youngest child starred in a new video which the proud dad posted on Instagram over the weekend, which showed the little boy showcasing his art skills. In the footage, Theo was seen sitting on the floor in his pyjamas while enthusiastically colouring in some pictures in his activity book. Captioning the clip, Peter wrote: "Good drawing son? Banana ooonana on Spotify?", referring to Theo's conversation. "Gorgeous wee boy, love his hair," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said: "So beautiful, can't beat a bit of art on a Sunday morning." A third added: "Well done Theo, beautiful colouring!"

Theo and his big sister Amelia, four, rarely appear in photographs or videos on Peter's social media accounts in order to protect their privacy, as their mum Emily MacDonagh is keen for them to grow up out of the spotlight. Peter is also dad to son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. Both Junior and Princess feature regularly in posts on both their parents' Instagram pages, and have grown up in the public eye. Junior in particular enjoys being in front of the camera, and was awarded a scholarship to drama school in December.

And despite his busy career, family man Peter has confessed that he would like to add to his brood, despite previously joking that four children were more than enough. The TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

