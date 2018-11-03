Princess Eugenie returns from honeymoon - see first post-wedding pic She looked so happy with her sister Beatrice

Fresh from enjoying some downtime with new husband Jack Brooksbank after their wedding in October, Princess Eugenie was out with her sister Beatrice on Friday night. The royal sisters were out to celebrate at the Casamigos Day of the Dead party at Isabel’s Mayfair. Beatrice had attended the star-studded Global Gift Gala earlier in the evening and was joined by Eugenie at the fancy celeb party spot later on. It's the first time Eugenie has been spotted out since marrying Jack - who is a brand ambassador for tequila brand Casamigos - in a lavish ceremony in Windsor. It's unknown where the newlyweds honeymooned, but Eugenie looked incredibly happy and refreshed.

Eugenie looked relaxed and happy (Photo: BACKGRID)

Beatrice, 30, looked amazing in a floor-length, monochrome Gucci gown with sparkly bow detail on the front. She got into the Day of the Dead theme by wearing a fun and colourful garland headband. Eugenie opted for a demure black dress with lace detail, matched with a double-breasted coat and cute ankle boots. Both were full of smiles as they left Isabel's separately, but Jack wasn't to be seen.

READ: Princess Beatrice just wore our Gucci dress of dreams to the star-studded Global Gift Gala

She wore a black dress is lace detail (Photo: BACKGRID)

WATCH: The moment Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot at Windsor Castle

Loading the player...

READ: Prince Charles' grandchildren have the most touching nickname for him

Eugenie was absent from her sister's Halloween celebrations earlier in the week, when Beatrice partied at Annabel's in Mayfair. While Eugenie enjoyed newly-married life with Jack, Beatrice got into the spirit of the season by dressing as a unicorn and attending the event along with Chelsy Davy! Since being a bridesmaid at Eugenie's wedding, she also recently visited Laos in South East Asia to run the Luang Prabang Half Marathon with some friends, completing the challenge to benefit Lao Friends Hospital for Children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.