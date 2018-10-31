Ant McPartlin breaks silence since divorcing Lisa Armstrong Fans were happy to hear from him!

Declan Donnelly has been busy tweeting from the Ant & Dec Twitter account recently in the run up to the new series of I'm A Celebrity, but now Ant McPartlin has posted his own message for fans! Sharing a photo of when the iconic presenting duo dressed up as Batman and Robin for a hilarious TV sketch way back in 1999, Ant captioned it: "Right Dec, time to go trick or treating again! Happy Halloween folks! [pumpkin emoji] #TrickOrTreating #Halloween2018, A." The post came on Wednesday evening, when the pair were no doubt getting together to have a spookily good catch up.

READ: Strictly's Karen Clifton gives Victoria Beckham a run for her money with perfect leg pose

The photo Ant shared

Fans were delighted with the photo, and one fan wrote: 'I bet daddy Dec and Uncle Ant give baby Isla [Dec's newborn daughter] a fun first Halloween," while another said: "Happy Halloween Ant and Dec, miss you Ant, hope you are well and happy." A third added: "Aww, Ant - Happy Halloween to you. I really miss you with Dec on the telly. Made up to see your tweet. Hope you get lots of treats and no tricks."

READ: Andrea McLean cries during therapy session on Loose Women

Dec will be heading out to Australia to start filming I'm A Celeb with Holly Willoughby later in November, while Ant continues his recovery following rehab. He's also enjoying his new relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett, after the divorce from Lisa Armstrong was finalised last week. He's been photographed looking happier and healthier in recent weeks, but fans are desperate to see him back on TV screens! Explaining Ant's response to her being selected to temporarily replace him on I'm A Celeb, Holly told the Daily Mail: "He was part of the discussion from the off. He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.