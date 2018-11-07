Strictly's Gorka Marquez surprises fans after uploading photo with young family member Gorka is such a family man!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez often shares photos on social media of himself and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, but is relatively private about other aspects of his personal life. So this week, fans were delighted when he shared a sweet photo with his niece. The little girl looked a lot like Gorka, and he revealed that he was a very "proud uncle" in the caption. He wrote: "Missing this little face, so happy I got to see her last week. She's growing up so quickly. Happy uncle." Comments were quick to follow, with one person writing: "That's sweet that you're an uncle. We really don’t hear much about your family. Hope you keep in regular touch with them." Another said: "So cute, and so is the little one." A third added: "She's a cutie!"

Strictly's Gorka Marquez is a doting uncle

There is no doubt that caring Gorka would make a great dad, since his girlfriend Gemma has previously opened up about her hopes for starting a family with the Spanish star. During an appearance on Lorraine earlier in the year, the former Emmerdale actress said: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless." Gemma had previously opened up about having children, telling Digital Spy that she still feels "too young". She said: "If the grace of God I can have a baby, I still feel too young yet. I'm 33 and there's still things I want to do and places we want to travel to. It's hard enough with two dogs so I don't know how people do it with babies as well."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez posts romantic photo with girlfriend Gemma

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

READ: Strictly's Neil Jones shares seriously cheeky snap for AJ's birthday

Gemma previously opened up about her relationship with Gorka – who she met after taking part in Strictly in 2017. She said: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.