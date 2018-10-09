Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec gets distracted in TV interview following baby arrival Aljaz is such a lovely uncle!

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec had other things on his mind other than dancing on Tuesday evening when he appeared on It Takes Two – and for a very good reason! On Monday, the pro dancer announced that he had become an uncle for the first time after his sister Lara gave birth to a baby girl named Zala. During the interview with his dance partner Kate Silverton, Aljaz had to ask presenter Zoe Ball to repeat the question. Apologising, he said: "I'm an uncle it's hard to focus. I love you Zala and I can't wait to meet you."

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz became an uncle to baby Zala on Monday

On Monday, both Aljaz and his wife and fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the happy news of Zala's arrival. Aljaz shared a picture of his sister's newborn baby alongside a caption which read: "Welcome to the world little Zala! Best day ever! #CallMeUncle." Janette shared the same snap, and wrote: "Meet little Zala.... Congratulations @laraskorjanec & @nejcljubic! #AuntJanette."

There's no denying that Aljaz is extremely close with his family, who live in his native Slovenia. The star was raised with his younger sister in a house built by his dad, Srecko, and ate food his mother Natasa grew on their allotment. The dancer frequently returns home to be with his family, and previously told the Mail: "If I have a few days off, I'll often fly home to see them, to sleep in my bedroom, eat tomatoes."

Aljaz with his wife and fellow Strictly pro dancer Janette Manrara

Aljaz has already shown that he is a natural with children, having hung out with Kate's children Clemency, six, and four-year-old Wilbur. Aljaz and Wilbur got on especially well and were pictured together in a sweet selfie posted on Aljaz's Instagram account. At first glance, fans believed that Wilbur was actually the dancer's child, with many pointing out the similarities between them. One wrote: "He's so much like you," while another claimed: "He has your beautiful smile, Aljaz."

