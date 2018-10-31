Strictly's Gorka Marquez posts sizzling 'Mr & Mrs' selfie with Gemma Atkinson The Strictly stars have been dating since February

It's been over a year since they met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing, and it seems Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's relationship is continuing to go from strength to strength. On Monday, the pair were seen partying at the Pride of Britain Awards, and Gorka could not resist the urge to post a sizzling snap of the lovebirds. "Mr & Mrs mirror selfie @glouiseatkinson," he simply captioned the selfie alongside a heart emoji. The former soap star also posted a gushing tribute, saying: "I think I have the best date at the Pride Of Britain."

Fans rushed to write lovely comments, with one posting: "Wow! You really are the most beautiful couple." Another said: "Aww beautiful. You're both gorgeous and come across as such genuine people. Very happy for you, you deserve happiness." Gorka and Gemma have been dating since meeting during Strictly in 2017. The couple share a passion for fitness, and often share photos and videos of their joint workouts on social media, which their personal trainer Steve Chambers believes is the secret to their happy relationship.

MORE: How Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez keep their romance alive

"It's a case of couples that train together, stay together," the PT told HELLO!. "It seems to be true in their case, they both obviously have a massive interest in fitness which I assume is one of their common grounds." He added: "Even when they are both not in with me, they both will send me videos from their workouts. It's something they definitely enjoy doing together. They train three to four times a week depending on their schedule - one hour sessions."

Loading the player...

The soap star-turned-radio presenter has been open about their relationship, previously telling HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.