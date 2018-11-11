Exclusive: Tamara Beckwith introduces gorgeous grandchild Luna The former IT girl spoke to HELLO! about her expanding family

Former 'It girl' and art gallery owner Tamara Beckwith talks for the first time about becoming a grandmother in an exclusive shoot and interview in HELLO! magazine this week. In a gorgeous family shoot Tamara, 48, who describes herself as a "glam-ma", is joined by her three children: her eldest daughter Anouska, and Violet and Vero, her two children with her Italian husband, Giorgio Veroni, and Anouska's baby daughter Luna, who was born in August. "Of course she's divine," Tamara says of her granddaughter. "She's only just arrived but so far she she’s been a little angel. As soon as I picked her up she fitted right in. She has brought us an extra bundle of joy." She adds: "I don't want to be the granny you're a bit scared to visit. I hope to be the glam-ma who plays and has fun."

Tamara Beckwith with her daughter Anouska and grandchild Luna

Anouska, 31, tells HELLO! that she hopes to pass on to Luna the lessons she has learnt from her own mother, which are: "To always accept yourself and never try to be something you’re not and to always have a smile, even when things are tough." Tamara says Anouska has taken to motherhood as "the most easy and natural thing for her in the world" and that she and her long-term partner Luke McSwiney are, "very calm, very serene, very manana – whereas I’m always on the hoof." She in turn is looking forward to fulfilling her grandmotherly duties. "We feel so extremely lucky to have another gorgeous little babybean to be part of our lives and make us see different things," she says.

