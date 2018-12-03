Kate Middleton's stylist celebrates baby shower – see pictures Natasha Archer and her husband Chris Jackson are expecting their first baby

The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist Natasha Archer is getting ready to welcome her first baby with husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson, and over the weekend they held a baby shower to remember! On Instagram, Chris shared photos of their celebrations held in Barnes, south west London, which included a personalised cake with the words Baby Jackson, an iced centre piece of a baby in a blue baby grow. Guests also tucked into iced cupcakes decorated with a baby wearing a blue hat, and others featuring tiny feet and a baby grow. Natasha herself posed for photographs in front of the display of food, which also included miniature boxes of popcorn, breadsticks and iced biscuits.

Natasha Archer and Chris Jackson are expecting their first baby

MORE: Everything you need to know about Natasha Archer

Mum-to-be Natasha looked glowing as she posed for photos on her special day, dressed in a long sleeved black midi dress. Guests sat around the couple's flat to eat the baked goods and enjoy a glass of prosecco – minus Natasha! They also watched Natasha open her gifts, which included a babygrow printed with cherries. The event was organised by fashion blogger Amy Daniels, who Chris thanked on social media after the party finished.

Guests tucked into a personalised cake ahead of the baby's arrival

Chris and Natasha married in May 2017 in a beautiful wedding in France. They announced the happy news that they were expecting their first baby in July. Chris, who is employed by Getty Images, photographs members of the Queen's family during their official engagements and celebrations such as weddings. He has also been chosen to take official portraits, including Prince George's fifth birthday shots.

Natasha was given lots of lovely gifts from her friends

Natasha, meanwhile, started working for the royal family in 2007. She started off as a personal assistant before being promoted to Kate's stylist in 2014. The pair have become close friends, and Tash was the first non-family member to see Kate in the Lindo Wing after she gave birth to Prince George in 2013.

READ: Prince William and Kate's Christmas plans revealed with the Sussexes

The couple's baby will be close in age to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Louis, who was born in April. Chris took some gorgeous photographs of Louis and his family to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday last month, which featured in the Sunday Times. These including a candid photo of the baby trying to grab his grandfather's nose, and another of Louis in Charles' arms.

Natasha posed in front of the food display

In the interview, Chris revealed that Charles was at his happiest surrounded by his grandchildren. "It was lovely chaos with the children," he said. "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.