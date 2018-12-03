Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas plans with the Sussexes revealed Not long now!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham later this month. Although some reports seemed to indicate that Prince William and Kate would spend this Christmas at Buckleburry with the Middletons, it appears the couple and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, will celebrate the festive season at Sandringham, with the rest of the royal family.

The festive period is an important time for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who, every year, welcome family and friends to their Norfolk home during December and the New Year. And a special guest that might join Her Majesty this year is Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The yoga instructor and social worker has reportedly been invited to join the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on 25 December.

Doria has also previously gone for tea with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the royal wedding in May, and also got on well with Prince Charles on the big day itself. The future King went out of his way to make the mother-of-the-bride feel welcome, and chatted to Doria as they stood outside St George's Chapel following the wedding ceremony. He then led both Doria and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps, with each woman linking their arm through his as they exited the venue.

Meghan is extremely close to her mum, and was invited to accompany her to her first solo charity project in September. Doria arrived with Meghan and Prince Harry to celebrate the book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, that Meghan had worked on with the women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. In her foreword, Meghan, 37, spoke about how much her mother's cooking made an impact on her life. "One of my own favourite meals is collard greens, black-eyed peas cornbread - a meal I would look forward to throughout my childhood" Meghan said. "During my time at university in Chicago I would wait with bated breath to return to LA for the winter break and have a bowl of my mother's gumbo."

