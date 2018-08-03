Kate Middleton's stylist Natasha Archer bares baby bump in gorgeous bikini snap Her royal photographer husband Chris Jackson shared the image on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist Natasha Archer looked relaxed and totally content as she settled down with a book on holiday, in a gorgeous photo posted by her husband Chris Jackson. Tash, as she is known by her friends and family, showed off her growing baby bump in a two-piece and beamed at the camera. The mother-to-be was reading How to Grow a Baby written by midwife Clemmie Hooper, also known as blogger Mother of Daughters. Tash's husband Chris quipped on Instagram: "Holiday reading seems to have changed somewhat."

The couple have been enjoying an idyllic holiday in southern Italy, visiting various towns in Puglia. Chris, who met the Duchess of Cambridge's stylist in his job as a royal photographer for Getty, shared a sweet selfie of the couple in Cisternino.

"Heading back home after a few days in one of the less well known (to Brits anyway!) corners of Italy. #Puglia has certainly not disappointed with superb food and welcoming locals! We will be back - So much to explore down here. The Italian driving style however remains a mystery to me - Looking forward the slightly more sedate pace back in the UK," he joked.

Tash looked lovely in the holiday snap

Chris and Tash married in May 2017 in a beautiful wedding in France. Last month, the talented photographer announced that they are expecting their first baby. Chris, who is employed by Getty Images, photographs members of the Queen's family during their official engagements and celebrations such as weddings. He has also been chosen to take official portraits, including Prince George's fifth birthday shots.

Tash, meanwhile, started working for the royal family in 2007. She started off as a personal assistant before being promoted to Kate's stylist in 2014. The pair have become close friends, and Tash was the first non-family member to see Kate in the Lindo Wing after she gave birth to Prince George in 2013.