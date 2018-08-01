Natasha Archer styled Kate Middleton's pregnancy, and now she's working the looks on herself 'Tash' has been working for the royal family since 2007

The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist Natasha Archer looked blooming lovely as she enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday in Italy. The mother-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a red floral wrap dress – a style also favoured by Kate. She sported a radiant pregnancy glow, posing side-on to reveal her neat bump. Natasha's husband Chris Jackson, a royal photographer, took the stunning shot as the couple strolled around the quaint whitewashed old town of Ostuni.

Chris shared another picture of the pair having drinks as the sun set. Chris and Natasha, who married in May 2017, appear to be travelling around the region, having also visited Puglia, which is one hour's drive away.

Their babymoon comes just a couple of weeks after Chris revealed that his wife is expecting. He posted a beautiful snap on Instagram of his wife Tash, as she is known by friends, cradling her bump. "And in other exciting news…" he wrote. The couple met while working for the royals. Chris, who is employed by Getty Images, photographs members of the Queen's family during their official engagements and celebrations such as weddings. He has also been chosen to take official portraits, including Prince George's fifth birthday shots.

Tash, meanwhile, started working for the royal family in 2007. She started off as a personal assistant before being promoted to Kate's stylist in 2014. The pair have become close friends, and Tash was the first non-family member to see Kate in the Lindo Wing after she gave birth to Prince George in 2013.

"Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on," an insider has previously told Vanity Fair. "She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."