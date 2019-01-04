Holly Branson and Freddie Andrews welcome third child - find out the gender and name! Congratulations to the now family-of-five!

Congratulations are in order for Holly Branson and her husband Freddie Andrews, who have welcomed their third child - a baby girl - into the world. The proud mother announced the exciting news on Friday morning alongside a series of Instagram pictures of the newborn, revealing that their new daughter was born on 29 December and she weighed 7lb 5oz. "Freddie and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our beautiful daughter," Holly revealed. "Born on December 29th at 7lb 5oz - this time around everything went perfectly!"

"Etta and Artie are really excited to have a sibling," she added before revealing the touching meaning behind her name. "We named her Lola Snow Templeman Andrewes. Etta's middle name is winter, so when she suggested 'Snowy' as a name, we thought it was very fitting. Templeman is my mum's maiden name and she was delighted to hear we had chosen it for Lola. It was absolutely amazing to see in the New Year as a family of five." Both Holly and Freddie are already doting parents to four-year-old twins, Etta and Artie.

Holly, the daughter of Virgin tycoon Richard Branson, delighted her followers when she announced her pregnancy in August. This came after she opened up about her fertility struggle in the past. At the time, in a heartfelt post, she wrote: "Freddie, Etta, Artie and I have some exciting news... our family of four, is soon to become five! We are over the moon!" Detailing the couple's struggle to conceive, she added: "Freddie and I started trying for another baby last year, but after the same struggles with conceiving, and a failed attempt at IVF in December, we decided that it probably wasn't going to happen for us. Then as sometimes happens - even though you never think it will be you - we found out I was pregnant and had conceived naturally."

She continued: "It is the best, and genuinely most surprising, piece of news imaginable. So although I won't be physically taking part in this year's @virgin @strivechallenge I will be cheering on my wonderful Strive family from the sidelines - good luck guys!" Holly and Freddie, who married in 2011, welcomed their twins on 20 December 2014 – the same date of their wedding anniversary, and also that of Holly's parents, Sir Richard and Joan.

