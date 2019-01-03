Billie Piper welcomes first daughter with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations are in order for Billie Piper and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, who have welcomed their first child together - a baby girl, HELLO! can confirm. A friend of the Dr Who star gave an update on the new mum to the Daily Mail : "Mother and baby are healthy and happy," the source said.

The happy news comes just a week after the star showed off her bare baby bump in a stunning picture on Instagram, in which she wished her followers a very Happy Christmas.

Captioning the pic, which showed her posing in a sofa showcasing her bump and quirky socks, Billie wrote: "Merry Christmas loves. Thanks for the slip (sic) socks mumma xxx."

Billie began dating rocker Johnny, who is the front man for rock band Tribes, shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Laurence Fox was finalised last year. A brief statement was posted on Laurence's official Facebook when they announced the split, it read: "Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have separated. No third parties are involved. For the sake of our family we request and appeal for space and privacy at this time."

The former couple are parents to two children together, sons Winston, 10, and six-year-old Eugene. They got together when they starred in a play called Treats in 2006, and were married at the 12th century parish church of St Mary's in Eastbourne, near the family home, on New Year's Eve in 2007. During their relationship, Billie had the word 'Fox' tattooed on her wedding finger, while Laurence had "Mrs Fox 31 December 2007" etched on his arm to commemorate their wedding day. Since their split, the mother-of-two has been covering it with make-up.

