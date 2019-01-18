Call The Midwife star Jessica Raine confirms first pregnancy Jessica married actor Tom Goodman-Hill in 2015

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Raine! The Call The Midwife actress has confirmed she is expecting her first child with her husband of three-years Tom Goodman Hill. Speaking at the premiere of her new BBC drama Baptiste - which she filmed during her pregnancy - the 37-year-old told the Mirror on Thursday: "I was a bit tired but the worrying thing for production was there was a car race and stunt and I neglected to tell them I was pregnant when I took the job." She added: "I broke the news and everyone was amazing. We had to work out how to do a car chase without me being in any danger."

Sharing details about her latest role, the star continued: "Also my character is quite hard and being pregnant is quite emotional so it worked well. I was interested most in food on this job!" Although this is the first child for Jessica, this will be her husband's third. The TV couple tied the knot in September 2015, five years after they met on the set of theatre production of Earthquakes.

Just a few months later, Tom ended his marriage to Kerry Bradley before striking up a relationship with Jessica. The former couple had been in a relationship for 20 years and married for five with two sons. They have since been busy working on different TV projects, with Tom starring as Joe Hawkins in Humans and landing a role in ITV's Mr Selfridge, while Jessica has appeared in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Partners in Crime on BBC2 and ITV period drama Jericho. The actress is best known for playing midwife Jenny Lee in the first three series of BBC One drama Call the Midwife.

