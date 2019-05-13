Cat Deeley shares first photo of baby James almost one year after his birth Cat and husband Patrick Kielty welcomed their second child in June 2018

Cat Deeley is notoriously private about her family life and rarely shares photos of her sons, but on Sunday the presenter made an exception to celebrate her first Mother's Day in the US as a mum-of-two. Taking to Instagram, Cat uploaded a gorgeous video of her baby boy James cuddling up to his mumma. "Nothing makes me happier than my boys," Cat wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to any mother who's ever mothered anybody."

The post went down a treat with fans, who wished Cat a Happy Mother's Day and commented on how much they loved seeing the first glimpse of baby James. "Awe wee darling in mummy's arms," one fan replied, while another posted: "That little baby grunty noise."

Cat welcomed baby James in June 2018

Cat, 42, and her husband Patrick Kielty, 48, welcomed their second child in June 2018. "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother," the couple told People, while also revealing that they had named their son James Patrick.

When asked last summer if she would like to expand her brood, the British beauty admitted: "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think." Speaking to Closer, she added: "Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."

The TV star also shares son Milo with her husband Patrick Kielty

The So You Think You Can Dance host and the Northern Irish comedian tied the knot in secret in 2012. They went on to welcome their first child, Milo, in January 2016. During her second pregnancy, Cat revealed how she was preparing Milo to be a big brother.

"I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her," Cat told chat show host Steve Harvey. She continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

