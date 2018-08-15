Cat Deeley quizzed about having another baby – see her response The TV presenter has two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty

After welcoming her second baby in June, Cat Deeley has admitted she is "done" with having children. The 41-year-old TV star was asked about plans to expand her brood with husband Patrick Kielty, to which she replied: "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think." Speaking to Closer, she added: "Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."

The So You Think You Can Dance host and the Northern Irish comedian tied the knot in secret in 2012. They had been friends for a while after working on Fame Academy together, but didn't start dating until years later. Cat gave birth to their first son Milo in January 2016, followed by their second son James Patrick in June 2018. Announcing baby James' birth, the couple told People: "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother."

Cat rarely shares photos of her sons on Instagram

Cat has previously spoken about how she is preparing her eldest child to be a big brother. The Birmingham-born presenter told chat show host Steve Harvey: "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Cat continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

Her husband Patrick Kielty pictured with their son in the foreground

The TV star rarely shares photos of her children on social media and has yet to post a picture of her one-month-old. The last time she referenced two-year-old Milo on her Instagram was back in April, when she uploaded a cute video of her son and their pet dog playing in a rock pool. "One boy, his faithful hound and rock pools #fridayfeeling," she wrote.

