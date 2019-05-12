Meghan Markle shares new personal photo of baby Archie with sweet tribute to Princess Diana How lovely!

The Duchess of Sussex marked her first Mother's Day as a mum on Sunday and took the opportunity to share a gorgeous candid picture of her newborn baby son Archie. The photo – which was posted on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account – saw Meghan holding her baby boy. The candid picture even included a backdrop of Forget Me Nots – Princess Diana's favourite flower. The caption next to the photo read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan Markle shared a new photo of son Archie

It continued: "Quote from “lands”: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived." Comments soon came in, with one fan writing: "Happy Mother's Day Meghan! Hope you're enjoying your time with Archie." Another observed: "Are those Forget Me Nots in the background? Diana's favourite flower? Touching. Happy Mother's Day." Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram account has been praised by fans for being personal, and they have even used it to share birthday messages to their niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in recent weeks.

Baby Archie was born on Monday

Meghan is also spending Mother's Day with her own mum Doria, who is in Windsor, having arrived in the UK last month to be there for her first grandchild's arrival. Meghan is extremely close to her mum, and the world was given an insight into their relationship in 2014 when she wrote "a love letter" to Doria on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Meghan called her mum a "free spirit" and said she'd taught her the most important lessons in life.

During the photocall on Wednesday when Archie was introduced to the world, Meghan beamed with pride as she said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Prince Harry was equally as delighted and said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

