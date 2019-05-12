Holly Willoughby's indigo TV BAFTAs dress has to be seen to be believed Good golly, Holly!

If there's one thing Holly Willoughby does well - that's dressing for the red carpet, and on Sunday, everyone's favourite blonde rocked the red carpet at the TV BAFTAs and certainly didn't disappoint. The stunning 38-year-old turned heads wearing the most gorgeous indigo creation by Maria Lucia Hohan. The wonderful dress sent flashbulbs popping and generated masses of likes on Instagram. The mother-of-three accessorised to perfection, rocking drop jewel earrings by Boodles, a glitzy bracelet by Stephen Webster and carrying a fancy clutch with super glam shoes by Sophia Webster. Beauty-wise, the ever-youthful presenter had a light dusting of makeup and wore her hair in an elegant wavy down style.

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Holly tends to whack out designer labels when she goes to glam evening events like this, and she told RED magazine that she always goes all out. "I love Roland Mouret, I’ve worn loads of his stuff and always felt amazing in it - he tailors beautifully! Aside from that, we tend to change things up a bit. One of my favourite red carpet looks was from the 2017 NTAs." Remember Holly's blush pink gown by Samuel Dougal? She added: "We designed it and had it made which was nice. I really enjoyed being part of the creative process."

The last time Holly graced the red carpet was in fact the National Television Awards in January. And we still haven't gotten over her sugar pink, polka-dot dress by LA designer Iris Serban. The Celebrity Juice star amped her look with a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes.

Holly's famous blonde hair had also been teased into a 'fake bob' - her long locks tucked in with hair grips so it looked like she had gone for the chop. Clever! Her makeup was applied by Patsy O'Neill and looked totally glowing - a little dust of highlighter teamed with a flawless (yet totally natural) base gave her that lit-from-within look.

