Katie Piper shares rare photo with husband Richard Sutton – and it's too cute for words

Katie Piper often gives her followers glimpses into her family life, but she is very mindful to keep her children and her husband's privacy in tact. So it was a lovely surprise on Sunday when the mum-of-two shared a photo with her longtime love Richard, showing the pair snuggled up on the sofa under a blanket. Katie captioned the very relatable Instagram post: "B A N K H O L I D A Y. No plans, No BBQ, No Boozy lunches. Just sofa and duvet whilst my parents enjoy their grandkids."

Katie, 35, has been happily married to husband Richard since November 2015. The couple are the proud parents to daughters Belle, five, and Penelope, one-and-a-half.

Katie shared this lovely snap with her followers

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Katie said: "I think the loveliest time in our house is probably a Sunday, because usually I don't work, my husband doesn't work, Belle's at home and we're all together enjoying each other's company. But it's not necessarily the quietest time. I think the quietest time would be on a Sunday, once she's had her bath and gone to bed and it's grown up time."

Shortly after the birth of her second daughter, the philanthropist also told HELLO!: "Belle is such a great little helper, bringing me nappies and asking lots of questions. I feel completely fulfilled having our two girls and think they're enough."

Katie will no doubt be having a low-key bank holiday following her hospitalisation earlier this month. Last week, the author said she was "feeling pretty rough" on day three of being in hospital. "I'm still in hospital, obviously, and it's day three," she told her Instagram followers. "I had to try and do that thing where my eldest is going on a school trip and get her organised over WhatsApp. It's a bit of a nightmare, wish I'd been there to sort her out."

The former Strictly star had previously told fans that she had ignored some symptoms and had developed a bad infection. "Moral of the story, always listen to your body," said Katie. "I am being looked after by some fantastic NHS nurses and doctors as always."

