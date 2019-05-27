The sweet photo that proves Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb is officially part of the Strictly family This is lovely!

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals may be a close-knit bunch, but they're also very welcoming of each other's partners. And on Sunday, fans of Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb loved seeing the couple hanging out with the Strictly gang. Opera singer David looked very much part of the family as he enjoyed brunch with his girlfriend Karen, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Pasha Kovalev and Nadiya Bychkova.

Gorka uploaded the photo from Cardiff and captioned it "Sunday brunch," while Karen and David later reposted. The Venezuelan dancer also shared a sweet photo of her and David's matching cups of coffee. "His & hers," she wrote.

Karen and David enjoyed brunch with the Strictly gang

Karen, 37, has been dating David for roughly one year following her split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton, who is now in a relationship with his Strictly celebrity partner Stacey Dooley. It wasn't until Valentine's Day that Karen and David made their romance Instagram official by sharing their first loved-up selfie together. Karen looked blissfully happy in the photo, as she closed her eyes while laughing and gently touching her boyfriend's face.

The dancer shared a glimpse into their brunch date

Since confirming their relationship, the couple often pay tribute to each other on social media. David has been supporting Karen by travelling around the UK with her while she performs in the Strictly pro dancers tour, and has been sharing videos of his girlfriend's incredible performances. The pair have also made a few red carpet appearances and go on double dates with other Strictly couples.

Video: Strictly pro dancers talk about life on tour

Last December, Kevin opened up about her personal life to HELLO!, saying: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I'd come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

