Alex Jones posts sweet photo of baby son Kit with brother Teddy

Alex Jones welcomed her second child on Monday, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of newborn son Kit over the past few days. On Saturday, The One Show presenter posted a lovely candid snapshot of baby Kit sleeping in the garden, while his big brother Teddy can be seen in the background sat at the table playing. The doting mum has previously spoken out about her fears for Teddy and how he would react to having a sibling, and was delighted that after introducing him, her little boy had taken on his role as a big brother very well. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him."

Alex Jones shared a sweet photo of baby Kit with brother Teddy playing in the background

The TV presenter also joked that she and husband Charlie Thomson were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine. Alex shared the first image of her baby on Monday and revealed his name. She wrote: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex had previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

Teddy has taken to being a big brother very well

The TV star, who has been happily married to Charlie since December 2015, announced her second pregnancy in December via The One Show. "So we've got a little bit of news," she shared in a clip. "Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon." She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more. But I'm quite glad actually, because now I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food."

