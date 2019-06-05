Brendan Cole's children have grown so much in new family photo This is so lovely!

Brendan Cole spends a lot of his time in Mallorca, where he has a family home over there. And during his latest visit to the sunny destination with his family, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro delighted his fans after sharing a very rare family photo of himself with wife Zoe Hobbs and their two young children. Brendan and Zoe are the proud parents to six-year-old daughter Aurelia and one-year-old son Dante, and the pair posed for a lovely picture with them during an outing in the town. Brendan – like many celebrities – prefers to hide the faces of his children in order to protect their privacy, but from the picture it was clear that Dante in particular had grown up a lot.

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe with their two young children

There is no doubt that Brendan is a doting dad, and last year he spoke to HELLO! about his family life. The TV personality revealed that his little girl is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, and that she loves to dance. He described her as a "lovely child" as well as a "mischief maker". "I like that, it shows character," he laughed. Brendan added of Dante: "He's at an amazing stage in his little life. I am pretty sure he's proud of himself when he does certain things, like standing on his little feet, you can see his face light up."

Brendan and his little boy Dante

In March, Brendan and Zoe celebrated Dante's first birthday. The professional dancer gave fans a glimpse into his son's party, by reposting a photo of the cake his wife lovingly made. Zoe crafted an incredible cake that was adorned with colourful stars and buttons, and was topped off with a number one candle. "So I may not win Star Baker but considering it's only the second cake I've ever made in my adult life, it's not too shabby," Zoe proudly wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe our darling little boy is 1 today! Such a happy, clever little sparkle who brightens up all of our lives. We ate cake for breakfast and he's already been smothered in kisses and cuddles by his adoring sister. Happy birthday darling Dante. We adore you. Let's sing Peppa Pig all day!"

