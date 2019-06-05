Cheryl reveals sweet details of home life with son Bear – and plans for second baby This is so cute

Cheryl has kept her life with son Bear out of the spotlight and has never even given fans a glimpse of her little boy's face, only sharing a few images of his curly head of hair on social media. But now the mum-of-one has shared some adorable details of their home life together, revealing the two-year-old, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, has yet to grasp what his famous mum does for a living.

Cheryl and ex Liam

"He's so cute. I don't think he really gets [what I do for a job] yet, but he knows that mammy goes off to work and he gets confused when he sees me on the telly," she told Mirror Online. "He doesn't understand how I can be in two places at once and he comes over to me and hugs me and says, 'Aww', like he's saying 'Well done'. It's so cute."

But Cheryl added that it can be "heartbreaking" leaving him at home when she goes off to work. She continued: "When I was on The Greatest Dancer, he'd hear my voice and go running to the door thinking I was coming in. It's so heartbreaking, and I hate leaving him because he gets so upset. He was crying his eyes out when I left this morning." She went on: "My life has totally changed since Bear, I don't look at things in the same way any more. It's so hard to go out and leave him, but I try to always be there for him waking up and for bathtime and bed."

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi has TWO bedrooms – take a look inside

Fans have yet to see Bear's face

The former Girls Aloud singer also revealed her plans for more children in the future, admitting she would love to add to her family. She said: "I definitely want more children, I'd love another baby, but I don't know if it will happen now. But never say never, you never know what's around the corner."

MORE: First Dates hopeful in tears as she reveals she was once cheated on while pregnant

If the day does come though, Cheryl admitted she isn't fussed about the sex of the baby. "In terms of a girl or a boy, I think once you've had a baby all you wish for is a healthy baby, so I wouldn't mind," she added. "I would like to think it'll happen one day but who knows."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.