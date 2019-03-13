Strictly's Brendan Cole and wife Zoe celebrate baby Dante's first birthday with adorable photo Happy birthday Dante!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe had plenty to celebrate this week – their baby boy Dante turned one! The professional dancer gave fans a glimpse into his son's party, by reposting a photo of the cake his wife lovingly made. Zoe crafted an incredible cake that was adorned with colourful stars and buttons, and was topped off with a number one candle. Adorable!

"So I may not win Star Baker but considering it's only the second cake I've ever made in my adult life, it's not too shabby," Zoe proudly wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe our darling little boy is 1 today! Such a happy, clever little sparkle who brightens up all of our lives. We ate cake for breakfast and he's already been smothered in kisses and cuddles by his adoring sister. Happy birthday darling Dante. We adore you. Let's sing Peppa Pig all day!"

Zoe impressed with her cake-making skills

Brendan, 42, and his wife Zoe are also the proud parents to their daughter Aurelia, six. The dad-of-two regularly shares photos of his cute kids on Instagram, most recently posting a snap of Dante rolling around on his back with a milk bottle in hand. "Gorgeous little baby in his wee PJ's just now. He's growing up fast," Brendan wrote.

The couple spoke to HELLO! when Dante was still a newborn, with Zoe revealing: "He's doing good - well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good." She added: "I'm quite lucky because Brendan has been doing a lot of night feeds, he's a modern man."

Last year, the former Strictly pro did admit he was having trouble bonding with his son at first, telling The Sun: "I'm struggling more with the second child. It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him." Brendan added: "He's a gorgeous little boy but he cries a lot, and I'm walking up and down with him at 3am and I'm going, 'I just want you to go to sleep.' With my daughter it was never an issue."

