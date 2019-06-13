Emmerdale star Charley Webb suffers from exhaustion during pregnancy Charley is expecting her third baby with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb is expecting her third baby, and has been giving updates on her pregnancy. The Debbie Dingle actress most recently admitted that she's been suffering from exhaustion. Taking to Twitter, Charley wrote: "I am SO tired. It gets to 4pm and I'm done. I forget just how tiring being pregnant is. And then I do it again and remember." Many of the star's fans were quick to send their well wishes to the star, with one writing: "It will be worth it in the end! Hope you're well," while another related: "I'm 20 weeks pregnant with my first baby and I know what you mean. I finish work at 2pm and need a nap!"

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb opened up about her pregnancy symptoms

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden are already the proud parents to son Buster, seven, and two-year-old Bowie. The actress previously spoke out her baby on social media, joking that they will be another "crazy" to add to her family. She said: "This baby is a full on wriggler. We're definitely adding another crazy to the gang. It's always when I get in bed as well, hey I'm here!"

Charley and husband Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby

While the star likes to keep her children out of the public eye, she often talks about them in interviews, and is much-loved for her honest parenting stories. In February, she opened up about her son Bowie's tantrum, admitting that she had "never seen a tantrum like the one Bowie had." The story led to a huge discussion with many other mums who could relate to similar experiences with their own children, including many of Charley's co-stars. Louisa Clein, who plays Maya Stepney in the ITV soap, wrote: "Darling. Remind me to tell you how one of mine had such a tantrum in the school playground, I had to hand over the newborn baby whilst I sat on the floor and sobbed. We've all been there." Meanwhile, Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart in the show, added: "Olly had one in the supermarket. A lovely lady saw I was struggling to pack the shopping and said 'shall I take him?' I was so relived, I said 'yes please, thank you,' and rapidly packed bags. Ruby said to me 'have you given Olly away?' she sounded slightly hopeful."

Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002 and Matthew joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018.

