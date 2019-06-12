Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein shares unseen wedding photos with Judge Rinder Louisa was set up by Judge Rinder

Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein is currently playing wronged school teacher Maya Stepney in the ITV soap, and their worlds couldn't be further apart. While her alter-ego is currently facing prison, in real life Louisa has been celebrating her wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, the soap star shared a series of gorgeous black-and-white photos from her special day as she marked eight years of marriage to husband Jeremy Brier. In the caption, she wrote: "Eight years ago today – happy anniversary to my love." In one picture – which was taken in 2011 - Louisa can be seen dressed in a beautiful lace gown while walking down the aisle, while in another she is pictured getting ready in her dressing room.

Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein on her wedding day

Louisa and her barrister husband share three children together, and were set up by ITV star Judge Rinder – who acted as Best Man at the wedding. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also made an appearance in some of the photos shared on Louisa's Instagram account, looking smart in a tuxedo.

Judge Rinder was the Best Man at Louisa's wedding

Judge Rinder has been a massive help to Louisa since she began working in Emmerdale. The star told What's On TV magazine that he had given her lots of advice about working in the public eye and what to wear at high profile events. "It's great,” Louisa revealed. "Because he's working in Manchester at the moment, so when I’m not filming in Leeds, I'll often go across there and we’ll hang out a bit. He's been amazingly supportive. He gives me lots of good advice. It's mostly about what to wear to certain events and how to wear my hair, and what I mustn't do. He's my total style advisor."

Louisa also explained how Judge Rinder came about setting her up with her husband. She said: "He introduced me to my husband Jeremy – they'd been old buddies from university time – and he was our best man." Of his speech, she said: "Did he do a speech - he was hilarious. My husband's speech was also hilarious, so they out-speeched each other. And then my husband was best man at his wedding, so he got his own back."

