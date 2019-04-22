Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon, 42, pregnant with first child - see baby bump picture The former Corrie star shared a snap of her growing bump

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon has announced she is pregnant with her first child. Taking to her Instagram page on Easter Monday, the 42-year-old soap star shared the happy news alongside a snap of her growing baby bump. She wrote: "EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I'm so pleased to tell you all... I'm expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!" Revealing her delight, she added: "I've always wanted to be a mum and didn't think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I'M PREGNANT! We couldn't be happier." [sic]

Friends and fans of the star immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with Corrie star Georgia Taylor tweeting: "Oh darling congratulations! You'll make such a lovely mum." Dancing on Ice judge Jayne Torvill wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations Hayley, so pleased for you xx." One follower said: "Congratulations to you both. May everything you wish for come true." Another added: "Congratulations Hayley! I wish you a very happy and healthy pregnancy! X."

Former DOI contestant Hayley found love with her partner Adrian two years ago, after splitting from Joe Tracini. As well as dating former Hollyoaks star Joe – who is the son of comedian Joe Pasquale – she's also been romantically linked to comedian Marcus Bridgstocke. During her relationship with Marcus, Hayley revealed she wanted to have children in the future. "I'm a very happy girl at the moment. I'm doing everything that I love to do. My family are very proud of me," she previously told The Mirror. "My body feels 37 but I still feel 21. I sometimes forget that I'm going to be 40. It would be lovely to have kids in the future but for now my main ­concentration is my work."

