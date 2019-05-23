Former Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon accidentally reveals her baby's gender Congratulations!

Hayley Tamaddon has accidentally let slip the gender of her baby. The former Emmerdale star was chatting about her pregnancy on Lorraine, when she revealed that she is having a boy! "I will bring him… or her. Eek… to meet you, I think I might have just told you what it is!" said Hayley, throwing her hands up to her mouth. After Lorraine joked that she would be knitting some blue booties then, Hayley nodded her head in excitement.

The ex-Corrie actress also revealed that she had given up hope on conceiving and had suffered a miscarriage previously. "I've read there's only a 5 per cent chance after 40 per month of a woman getting pregnant and the risk of miscarriage increases massively. And sadly, we did go through that," she said. "I got to 42 thinking it's never going to happen. I've had a lot of ovary trouble from a teenager all the way through my life, with ovarian cysts bursting here there and every way, which is not great. You add everything up.

"It took my mum seven years to have me in the seventies, I was kind of classed as this miracle baby. You weigh all these up and think I've got to the age of 40 and it's never happened. I'm going to throw myself into work and I'm ok with the fact that maybe this isn't my path."

The actress has also just got engaged

The soap star, 42, announced her pregnancy last month and just three weeks later, Hayley shared that her boyfriend Adrian had proposed. Taking to her social media accounts on Easter Monday, Hayley wrote: "EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I'm so pleased to tell you all... I'm expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!" Revealing her delight, she added: "I've always wanted to be a mum and didn't think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I'M PREGNANT! We couldn't be happier."

Announcing her engagement in May, Hayley shared a photo of her stunning ring and tweeted: "HE PROPOSED.............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful." Hayley touched on the proposal on Lorraine, revealing that Adrian asked her parents for permission. "He rang my parents and put them on speaker phone while they were gardening," she said. "So the whole neighbourhood knew as they were just screaming down the line."

