EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa discusses more baby plans with husband Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with husband Dan Osborne. The EastEnders actress is already a doting mother to two young daughters, four-year-old Ella and 11-month-old Mia. Although the couple are enjoying parenthood, having another child is not top of their list of priorities at the moment. "It's a funny one," she told new! Magazine. "Right now, absolutely not!"

"But eat the end of the day, I'm only 26, so it's a hard question to answer," she added. "How would I know? I can't even answer what I'll be doing, in like, four years' time." Jacqueline, 26, is also a stepmum to Dan's son Teddy from a previous relationship. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother and their marriage appeared to be firmly back on track a few months later.

Earlier this year, Dan was rumoured to have kissed Love Island's Alexandra Cane during a night out in Manchester, which he strenuously denied. Since then various reports have emerged about the state of their marriage. During the chat, Jacqueline described their relationship as "strong", saying: "We always have been. It's hard to explain it because no one would understand until you're living it. All I can say is that I know where I'm at and he knows where he's at."

"I'm still learning, he's still learning," she continued. "We are very young. We are young to have three kids. It's a work in progress and nothing is perfect. We are still working on stuff." Dan previously revealed their marriage was being "torn apart" due to the claims, which he vehemently denies. "Truthfully? I feel like I can’t take any more," he told the publication. "Back in the day I made mistakes, yes, and I get harassed for it non-stop. Now it's happening again when I've done nothing wrong. It's really getting to me."

