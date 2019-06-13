Stacey Solomon shares gorgeous new photo of baby Rex - see here We are in awe too!

Stacey Solomon looks more smitten than ever! The Loose Women panellist, who recently welcomed her third son, took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely new photo with her newborn baby, Rex. The snap sees the proud mother look adoringly at her little tot. Alongside the post, she wrote: "I love him so much." It's been three weeks since Stacey and her boyfriend, Joe Swash, announced the arrival of their first child together. At the time, Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting."

Meanwhile, the cute picture of Rex comes shortly after Stacey uploaded an emotional Instagram message about her fears of neglecting her older two sons – Leighton, seven, and 11-year-old Zachary. The TV presenter, 29, wrote about how proud she was of her sons for being so good and being able to entertain themselves while she looked after three-week-old Rex, but that it had made her feel more guilty for not spending as much quality time with them as she would have liked.

"Knowing that my boys don't bat an eyelid that I'm sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud," she wrote. "Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I've neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven't managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??)"

The former X Factor finalist continued: "I've now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good. I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting. When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help..."

