Jacqueline Jossa admits having children put strain on relationship with Dan Osborne The couple share two children together

Jacqueline Jossa has admitted having children with husband Dan Osborne has put a strain on their marriage. Speaking to rapper Harvey on his Team Harvey podcast, the former EastEnders actress also confessed that it has been hard to respond to speculation about the state of her relationship. Last month, former TOWIE star Dan was rumoured to have kissed Love Island's Alexandra Cane during a night out in Manchester, which he strenuously denied. "I've had moments where I've been like [about to respond to claims on social media] but then I'm like, 'delete'," explained Jacqueline.

Dan and Jacqueline with their daughter Mia and Dan's son Teddy

"It causes a conflict between the two people because I'm then going, 'ugh, so frustrating, why don't you just shut up?' But you have to take the rough with the smooth," she added. "It's all well and good to look in on the outside at a three-second picture or story [and] to have an opinion on it." However, parenthood has taken its toll on the relationship. "Of course it's challenging, it tests your relationships," she shared. "It tests your friendships because you're like, 'why aren't my friends coming to see my children?'"

"You forget they have their own lives," the former soap star continued. "You can't even run out to the shops, the baby bag has to be packed, the bottles have to be made up - it takes 20 minutes to get out the door." Dan and Jacqueline tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother and their marriage appeared to be firmly back on track a few months later. Despite being a mum to their two daughters, Ella and Mia, actress Jacqueline is also stepmum to Dan's son Teddy from his previous relationship.

The mum-of-two went on to discusses the dark side of social media, saying: "If I could delete Instagram tomorrow I would, but I can't. What do you want me to do? I don't have a job, I'm the mother of two children and right now I'm making money through Instagram. But it's a pool of negativity, it's horrible, it's awful."

