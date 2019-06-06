Jacqueline Jossa calls for 'more curvy girls' on Love Island in inspirational post We love this!

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has been praised for her honest Instagram post as she called for Love Island to feature "more curvy girls" on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, celebrated her own body as she urged people to "love themselves". Addressing her own "lumps and bumps" after having two children, she wrote: "If anyone is feeling a little gutted that they don't look exactly like the Instagram models or Love Island ladies. Please know it's so hard to love yourself for who you are and not find faults in many parts of yourselves."

"Every single person has something they don't love about themselves! I don't look the same as I did before having two beautiful kids," she added. "I now have two amazing kids and I'm curvy! I didn't use to love it. It was a big change from being 21 and slim, size 8 to all of a sudden a mother and a different body altogether." The TV star then revealed she is embracing everything following her two pregnancies. "I want to thank my body, my lumps and bumps for everything," she continued. "I love you! Truthfully I honestly don't really care what people think of my body because I love it! I'm still working on it but that's okay!"

Jacqueline shares four-year-old daughter Ella and Mia, 11 months, with her husband Dan, whom she has been married to since 2017. She concluded: "I never thought I would feel sexy after having two kids, thought it would be the end of the road for bikinis etc! Yolo!! Would be nice to see some more curvy ladies on Love Island this year. They are all beaut and every size is beautiful! I just think we should celebrate every size a little more. Some men like a curvy gal." [sic]

Dan and Jacqueline with their daughter Mia and Dan's son Teddy

Fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments underneath the inspirational post, with one saying: "True true, so what age are you now and size we have the before what’s the after? Social media as any other media over the years has a lot to answer for has changed... no still making people have insecurities, should change in this day and age let’s hope it does." Another wrote: "Love this. You have an amazing body!!! I try to be body positive especially in front of my daughter. I want her to love herself and not be body conscious as I have been x."

