Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of sweet moment between David and Harper

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet video of husband David's night-time routine with their daughter, Harper, seven. The fashion designer gave fans a glimpse into family life on Monday when she uploaded the clip, which sees David cuddling up in bed with Harper and reading her a bedtime story. Captioning the video, Victoria said: "Special time with daddy." With his little girl lying on his chest and her arm wrapped around his neck, both father and daughter looked engrossed in the book, Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris by Megan Hess, which follows an adorable mouse who dreams of moving to Paris to follow her fashion dreams.

So sweet!

Victoria's sweet post comes after she revealed her favourite healthy homemade snack - a multi-seed loaf - which she likes to serve with a heavy helping of mashed avocado. The mum-of-four gave her followers a treat because not only did she share serving suggestions, she also gave the ultimate recipe on how to recreate it at home. If you fancy trying your hand at VB's multi-seed loaf, all you need is the flesh of one pumpkin, buckwheat flower, arrow root, salt, soda bicarbonate, flaxseed/linseed, lemon juice, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds.

Like mother like daughter...

At the beginning of the year, Victoria gave fans a sneak peek inside the kitchen of her luxurious London home, and it is just as stylish as you might expect. The former Spice Girl shared a video of her youngest son Cruz cooking pancakes at their house in Holland Park, inadvertently showcasing her spacious kitchen and dining room in the process.

"Cooking with Cruz!!" she captioned the short clip, which showed the 12-year-old lifting a saucepan off the hob and flipping his pancake in the air. While Cruz's cooking skills were impressive, followers were no doubt distracted by the beautiful kitchen, which features dark gloss cabinets and wooden flooring, with a wall-mounted television in the background to keep the family entertained as they cook.

