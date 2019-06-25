David Beckham debuts new change to his appearance Looking good, David!

David Beckham jetted off to Iceland this week with his good friend Guy Ritchie, where they have been enjoying a fishing trip. The retired footballer has been sharing plenty of photos from their adventure on Instagram, and it appears that he has added two new tattoos to his vast collection. In a short video of himself going for a swim, he showcased a crucifix tattoo in the middle of his chest, and another of a scripture. The dad-of-four is a huge fan of body art, and has many personalised designs on his body, including tributes to his children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Just before David went away, the doting dad spent some quality time with his only daughter on Monday evening. Victoria shared a sweet video of her husband reading Harper a bedtime story, which she captioned: "Special time with daddy." The jet-setting star has been going away a lot recently, and took his middle son, 16-year-old Romeo, to Milan, Italy, last week for a whistle-stop trip to celebrate the end of his GCSE exams. During the trip, David and Romeo went to visit Tudor Watch – a bespoke timepiece-making studio – for a behind-the-scenes look at how the classic watches are made. Romeo and David, who is an ambassador for the company, even had a go at making their own watches during the tour.

Family is everything to David, and it's certainly been a celebratory month for them. At the beginning of June, Victoria's brother's daughter Tabatha was christened, which saw the entire Beckham clan attend – minus Brooklyn who was on holiday with his girlfriend, Hana Cross. Later that week, the family enjoyed celebrating David's mum Sandra's 70th birthday with a huge party. During the evening, they watched a huge firework display, while David gave an emotional speech about just how much his mum means to everyone.

He said: "Everything that my mum does and believes in revolves around us and nothing really revolves around her – so tonight mum, this is for you as you are the most special person in all of our lives. What you do for me, for Joanne, for Lynn, for all of our grandkids is irreplaceable, so tonight is for you. You should enjoy it and have one more glass of Cointreau and lemonade! We love you and we appreciate everything you do and like I said, everything you do, you do it for everyone else so tonight should be about you. We love you."

