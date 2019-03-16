Victoria Beckham opens up about her children's learning difficulties She spoke honestly

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about the learning difficulties that she and her family deal with, revealing that she is a "self-diagnosed dyslexic". Speaking to the Financial Times, she spoke of her children's academic struggles, too, adding: "dyslexia doesn't run in our family, it gallops." She also said that all of her children are more passionate about artistic or sporting pursuits, since 20-year-old Brooklyn is an aspiring photographer, Romeo, 16, is training to be a tennis player, Cruz, 14, loves to sing and little Harper, who is seven years old, "is a real little tomboy".

The family (and Brooklyn's girlfriend, Hana Cross) supported Victoria at her recent LFW show

The fashion designer also spoke of her three sons' natural footballing talent, and the moment they decided they didn't want to follow in dad David Beckham's footsteps. "All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal," she said. "Brooklyn was the first to say he didn't want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn't want to do it either. I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, 'I don't want to let Daddy down'. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day."

David has spoken before about the "heartbreaking" moment his sons decided to give up football, adding that he loves to watch daughter Harper play. The supportive parents often share sweet photos and videos of their everyday lives with the kids, including kick-arounds in the garden and bicycle rides in the park.

The former England and Manchester United star even recently revealed the impressive way he does the school run with Romeo and Cruz in the morning - they jog the three-mile journey! Sharing a video on his Instagram Story, he captioned it: "So apparently it's 3 miles to the school well done boys," as they puffed along the pavement. Football or not, the Beckham brood certainly seem to have fitness in their genes…