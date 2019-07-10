Kirstie Allsopp would love to have another baby - but only if it's a boy! The presenter shares two sons with partner Ben Andersen

Kirstie Allsopp has made a surprising revelation, revealing that she would love to have another child - but only if she can pick to give birth to a little boy! The Location, Location, Location presenter - who shares sons Oscar, 12, and ten-year-old Bay with partner Ben Andersen - confessed that she "doesn't have the energy for a girl" but would happily go through pregnancy again at the age of 47. "I can never remember not wanting children," she told Best Magazine. "If you could guarantee me another boy, I'd love another one."

"I'm not sure I have the energy for a girl at this point in my life," she added. Kirstie is also a stepmother to her partner Ben's two sons, Hal, 17, and Orion, 19. Although the prospect of becoming a mother again is appealing, the TV star admitted she is looking forward to being a grandmother one day - especially since her eldest stepson is nearly 20. She revealed: "My children know how desperate I am, so they know a good way to tease me is to say, 'I never want children.'"

Last year, Kirstie made headlines after admitting she smashed her children's iPads when they spent too long playing on them. The mum-of-two sparked plenty of debate on Twitter, with some praising her for her robust decision - but others questioned why she didn't give the iPads to charity instead. She was temporarily forced to shut down her Twitter account.

"I didn't want them to see that and that's why I shut down the account," she previously explained to The Sun. "I usually get zero abuse on Twitter - there are controversies and people give their opinion - but it was the first time I'd been abused." She added: "A lot of the gamers went nuts. I think they felt that someone was trying to cut their willy off or something."

