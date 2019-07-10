Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic new look after Ant McPartlin attends Wimbledon with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett We love the new hairstyle!

Lisa Armstrong has surprised her followers by unveiling a brand new look - and fans are loving it! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist showed off her dramatic blonde quaff as she enjoyed a "makeup-free evening". In the caption, she wrote: "Quiff and no make-up kinda evening.... #summernights x." [sic] The post comes shortly after her ex-husband Ant McPartlin made his debut with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett at Monday's Wimbledon.

Fans rushed to post complimentary messages to Lisa, with one saying: "This is how women glow when they rid toxic men, you look beautiful." Another wrote: "You honestly always look gorgeous and real. I love your spirit, character and beautiful nature." A third post read: "Your natural beauty is shining through." A fourth follower remarked: "I ain't being funny, but you look amazing. You look like a different person to a year ago." [sic]

Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant had worked with Anne-Marie for years but "something changed" and they became more than just friends, the TV star previously said. Anne-Marie also split from her husband just months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie at Wimbledon

Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship in January 2019, Ant told The Sun on Sunday that his girlfriend was a major help in his transformation. "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life," he explained. "She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy." The presenter added: "She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

