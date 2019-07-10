Myleene Klass strips off to make a cast of her beautiful baby bump: photo The star is expecting a little boy with boyfriend Simon Motson

Myleene Klass dared to bare all this week, as she stripped off to make a cast of her growing baby bump. The pregnant star, who is expecting her third child, shared an intimate photo on Instagram with her 280,000 followers, showing the cast being taken as she posed in the garden. "Plastered!" Myleene, 41, captioned the snapshot. "Baby's first casting. Love this so much!" The image shows Myleene looking serene as she cradles her growing tummy. Asked by one fan what she planned to do with the finished cast, she revealed she will be "hanging it in the sitting room".

Myleene shared a photo showing her getting a cast made of her baby bump

It comes just a few days after Myleene revealed the gender of her baby – her first child with boyfriend Simon Motson. Over the weekend, the singer hosted a star-studded baby shower ahead of the arrival of her third baby, and shared the news that she is expecting a baby boy with her partner. Myleene wore a beautiful blue printed maxi dress for the occasion, while many of the guests also opted to wear blue outfits. Celebrities in attendance include Kate Garraway, Kate Thornton and Nicole and Natalie Appleton. Myleene shared a number of photos from the day on Instagram, writing: "What an incredible day. I'm so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have."

The star with boyfriend Simon Motson and her daughters, Ava and Hero

Myleene announced the news of her pregnancy on Valentine's Day. The former pop star simply shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, and accompanied the post with a love heart. The star is already a mum to daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn. Simon also has two children from a previous relationship.

In March, Myleene spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy, and opened up about how the baby will bring their families together. She said: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot! We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical." The star also revealed that the family have taken to calling the baby "Snoop" for now, while they think of a name.