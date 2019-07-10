Alex Jones takes baby Kit to favourite place – see sweet photo This is adorable!

Alex Jones is enjoying maternity leave with her baby boy Kit, and earlier this week, the One Show presenter took her newborn to a very special place – Petersham Nurseries in Richmond. Alex loves visiting the garden centre and restaurant and regularly posts photos from her outings there, but this time she was joined by her stylist friend Tess Wright.

The TV star reposted Tess' photo on Instagram, which showed Alex pushing baby Kit around in his buggy as they strolled through the gardens. "Gorgeous morning at our favourite place," Tess wrote. Alex looked every inch the yummy mummy, rocking a denim jumpsuit and styling her hair in loose tousles.

Alex took her son to Petersham Nurseries

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson are also the proud parents to two-year-old Teddy, who she recently admitted has been going through a "horrendous" no phase. Last week, the Welsh star shared a screengrab of an episode of Fearne Cotton's podcast, Happy Place, which featured psychotherapist and author Phillipa Perry, who has recently written the book Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did. Alex wrote besides the image: "We're going through a horrendous nooo phase with 2.5 yr old Teddy and I found this incredibly helpful."

The little boy was born in May

While Teddy is at the age of testing the boundaries, the little boy has also been incredibly excited by the arrival of his baby brother Kit – who was born in May. Alex recently shared a lovely picture of her son looking after his younger sibling. The presenter had been apprehensive about Teddy's reaction to a new sibling before Kit's arrival, but luckily she had nothing to worry about. While announcing Kit's arrival via a video link on The One Show, Alex said of Teddy: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him."

