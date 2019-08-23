Liam Payne's adorable son Bear is already taking after his dad – see the rare photo Too. Cute.

Both Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl are notoriously private about their son Bear. So when the One Direction singer uploaded a photo starring the two-year-old on Friday, it's no wonder his fans went wild with excitement. Liam posted a close-up shot of his hand over Bear's as he taught his little boy how to play the piano. "Twinkle twinkle hand in hand," Liam, 25, captioned the heartwarming snap.

Fans didn't quite know how to react, with the photo gaining over 14,000 likes within the first minute of Liam uploading it. "It's perfect and so sweet... I'm crying," one follower replied, while another posted: "OMG THIS IS SO FREAKING CUTE." "Awwwww little man," another wrote, while one fan demanded: "I WANT TO SEE HIS FACE."

Liam posted this adorable photo of Bear

Liam and Cheryl, 36, welcomed their son Bear in March 2017. The couple split the following year in July 2018. Cheryl has posted a few photos of her little boy over the years, and earlier this summer, the singer delighted fans as she filmed an Instagram video, in which Bear can be heard in the background.

"I've been trying to do a video all morning to thank you all for your lovely birthday messages and all the videos you made online, so many," Cheryl told her followers. "Thank you so, so much for making me feel thought of and so blessed on my birthday." Bear can then be heard in the background, with proud mum Cheryl glancing down to look at him. "I have a poorly toddler so I don't think I'll be doing that much today," she confessed.

Cheryl occasionally shares photos of her two-year-old

In June, the star further opened up about her young son in an interview with the Mirror. "He's so cute. I don't think he really gets [what I do for a job] yet, but he knows that mammy goes off to work and he gets confused when he sees me on the telly," she revealed. "He doesn't understand how I can be in two places at once and he comes over to me and hugs me and says, 'Aww', like he's saying 'Well done'. It's so cute."

