Cheryl delights fans as Bear's voice is heard for the very first time

Cheryl took to Instagram on Sunday to thank her fans for all their birthday messages as she celebrated turning 36. Posting on Instagram Stories, the star revealed she was having a low-key day because her two-year-old son Bear was poorly. The little boy can be heard on the video - the very first time his voice has been caught on camera. "I've been trying to do a video all morning to thank you all for your lovely birthday messages and all the videos you made online, so many," Cheryl told her followers. "Thank you so so much for making me feel thought of and so blessed on my birthday." Bear can then be heard in the background, with proud mum Cheryl glancing down to look at him. "I have a poorly toddler so I don't think I'll be doing that much today," she confessed.

Bear is Cheryl's son with former One Direction star Liam Payne. The couple welcomed their little boy on 22 March 2017, but announced the end of their relationship in July last year. Cheryl gave an insight into her home life with her child during a recent interview with Dermot O'Leary on his Radio 2 show. "It's actually more fun since I became a mother," she told her host, who previously worked alongside Cheryl on The X Factor. "You know, you see me sometimes at work and I would be like, 'Dermot, I can't. I can't go any longer.' Now, I'm like, 'Yeah, let's go!'

"First of all I had a break which I needed, and that was important for my head space more than anything," she continued. "And it's fun that I get to come into work and do the things I love for a career, but I also get to go home to the most precious part of my life."

The star further opened up about her young son in an interview with the Mirror last month. "He's so cute. I don't think he really gets [what I do for a job] yet, but he knows that mammy goes off to work and he gets confused when he sees me on the telly," she revealed. "He doesn't understand how I can be in two places at once and he comes over to me and hugs me and says, 'Aww', like he's saying 'Well done'. It's so cute."

But Cheryl added that it can be "heartbreaking" leaving him at home when she goes off to work. She continued: "When I was on The Greatest Dancer, he'd hear my voice and go running to the door thinking I was coming in. It's so heartbreaking, and I hate leaving him because he gets so upset. He was crying his eyes out when I left this morning." She went on: "My life has totally changed since Bear, I don't look at things in the same way any more. It's so hard to go out and leave him, but I try to always be there for him waking up and for bathtime and bed."

