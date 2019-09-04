Natalie Imbruglia shares new photo of her baby bump – and she looks so happy The singer is expecting her first child

Aw, this photo is the sweetest! Singer Natalie Imbruglia just shared a new photograph of her baby bump and we couldn't be happier for her. The star posted the snap on her Instagram page, showing herself in the recording studio where she is creating her new album. She wrote: "Recording with the super talented @myriotmusic I can’t wait for you to hear these tunes! #newmusic #bmg#whereismydiaphragm." Ha, we love it, Natalie… where is my diaphragm? Anyone who's had a baby will totally relate to that statement. The singer's bump has most definitely 'popped' in this picture as she poses in her patterned blouse.

Photo credit: Instagram / Natalie Imbruglia

It's a rare personal photo of Natalie's bump, as the star has kept her pregnancy relatively private since she first announced her exciting news back in July. The former Neighbours actress is expecting her first child in autumn, so her due date is fast approaching. Natalie looks so radiant in the snap and has such a cute bump!

Her followers loved the photo, with one posting: "And pregnant! Aaah lots of love Nat! Blessings for a simple birth!" Another said: "So so beautiful!!!!!! That is one lucky baby!!!!" There were more compliments for the star, with a fan telling her: "Cutest preggers lady ever," and another writing, "Look at your gorgeous bump! You’re glowing. And can’t wait to hear the new tunes xx."

It's a busy time for Natalie right now, who is busy working on her new album. When she revealed her pregnancy news she also told fans: "I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!"

Natalie's baby news announcement was a happy surprise and we all admired her openness. She posted: "I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie is originally from Australia, where she shot to fame as Beth in Neighbours, but became a British citizen in 2013. She was married to Daniel Johns from Silverchair between 2003 and 2008 and had a huge hit single with Torn in 1997. The new album will be her fifth and comes after a four-year break.

