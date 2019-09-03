Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals just how much she's suffering in the early stages of pregnancy So inspiring!

Lucy Mecklenburgh is pregnant with her first child and the former TOWIE star has bravely opened up about her latest pregnancy woes on her Instagram Stories. The 28-year-old fitness guru revealed that she's been suffering unbearable morning sickness, and that it's so bad that she's been forced to sleep in the bathroom next to the toilet. Lucy added that she's been vomiting constantly throughout the early stages of her pregnancy – it sounds awful!

Lucy has also been answering her follower's pregnancy questions on Instagram. One of Lucy's fans asked: "Do you suffer much with cramping during your first trimester?" Lucy replied: "Yes [it's] like a period pain for the first six weeks." Another wondered: "Did you find you were tired all of the time? I'm struggling with the tiredness, I feel exhausted!" Lucy reassured her fan: "Yes! I went to bed so early with the tiredness, I feel exhausted!"

Of course, some fans just wanted to thank Lucy and let her know just how much her openness is helping others. One lovely follower said: "Your blog is so brilliant! So honest. I'm in the same boat," to which Lucy replied: "Thanks so much! I'm glad you enjoyed it. Oh no! Hope it eases off. Congrats."

Lucy and her budding bump

Lucy has also spoken frankly about the fact that she's struggling to sleep. The reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with Corrie's Ryan Thomas, 35, also recently started a blog about her pregnancy journey. In an Instagram post, she talked about her new venture: "My first three months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can't really talk about it and feel like you're lying to everyone constantly. I've had a little more downtime (mainly with my head down the toilet). I've been writing a blog about my pregnancy journey so far and there's no filter. I wanted to share my highs and lows."

Lucy's blog can be found here, and it's a must-read for any expecting mothers!

