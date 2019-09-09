Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back after her sons' long hair is criticised Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has shared a defiant post in defense of her two oldest sons Buster, nine, and three-year-old Bowie, after a number of her Instagram followers told her that they should get their hair cut. The mother-of-three shared a gorgeous photo of Buster wearing a T-shirt reading: "Long hair. Don't care, boy," to accompany her message, which read: "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it."

Charley continued: "I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don't let my kids' hair worry you. I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on. I was always taught, if you’ve got nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps. There's enough awful stuff in the world without being mean to each other. They’ve got another T-shirt that says, I'm a boy, I’ve just got better hair than you. True dat."

Many of Charley's followers were quick to comment on her post, including mum-of-three Giovanna Fletcher, who wrote: "Well said!! Also fully supportive of the other tee – look at that shine! I'm jealous." Charley's brother Jamie Lomas, who is best known for his role as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, added: "Keyboard warriors," while former Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote: "Wow he's the double of you. Little stunner he is." Many parents were also able to relate to Charley's message. One commented: "My boy has long hair too, people are always commenting on it, asking me why I haven't had it cut etc. But I love his hair and more importantly, my little boy loves his hair too! I really don't see why it bothers people so much." Another agreed: "Well said – I get sick of the comments about my boy's long hair. He looks gorgeous and he loves his hair as well."

Charley shares Buster, Bowie, and newborn son Ace with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. Charley and Mathew welcomed baby Ace in July. The Debbie Dingle actress shared a black-and-white photo of her son's hand and part of his babygro, writing: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We're in a bubble of newborn'ness heaven."

