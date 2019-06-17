Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden reveals likely gender of third child Not long to go!

Emmerdale couple Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb are expecting their third child together, and the gender of their baby has already been predicted! On Monday, Matthew appeared on Loose Women where he spoke about the impending arrival. "We've got one on he way, and we don't know if it's a boy or a girl," he said. When asked if he would like a daughter, Matthew added: "It's the old cliché but as long as they are healthy. I come from a long line of boys, and there's four Wolfenden cousins and we've got seven grandchildren, they're all boys. It's not looking likely, but who knows."

The actor – who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV soap – added that Charley was having a tough pregnancy, but that she enjoys giving birth. "This one's been particularly brutal. She's been ill from the get-go and it's not relented at all. But she does enjoy giving birth. She's been sick since she found out and we've got six weeks or so to go."

Matthew has said that the baby is likely to be a boy

Last week, Charley told her fans on Twitter that she had been suffering from exhaustion during her pregnancy. She wrote: "I am SO tired. It gets to 4pm and I'm done. I forget just how tiring being pregnant is. And then I do it again and remember." Many of the star's fans were quick to send their well wishes to the star, with one writing: "It will be worth it in the end! Hope you're well," while another related: "I'm 20 weeks pregnant with my first baby and I know what you mean. I finish work at 2pm and need a nap!"

The new baby will be a little brother or sister for Charley and Matthew's two sons, Buster, nine, and three-year-old Bowie. Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002 and Matthew joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018.

